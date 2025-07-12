Following a meeting between Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, and Google’s Regional AI Developer Ecosystem team, Pakistan is exploring opportunities for broader engagement with Google to promote Artificial Intelligence (AI) development. Discussions focused on fostering AI initiatives within the country and potential joint projects.
Google representatives briefed the IT Minister on existing programs, including Google Developer Groups (GDGs), community projects, and educational platforms like Taleemabad. The Minister also acknowledged the achievements of the Pakistani team, N+1, which ranked among the global top 10 in the Google Solutions Challenge held in the Philippines.
The IT Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to nurturing young talent and expanding their opportunities. They cited the international achievements of Pakistani youth as a testament to their capabilities. The meeting concluded with a consensus on the importance of establishing a strong and structured partnership between Google and the Ministry of IT.