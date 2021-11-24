Federal Judicial Academy imparts training to 2nd Batch of Assistant Superintendents of Police 

Islamabad, November 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):The second “Professional Exchange Programme” for Assistant Superintendents of Police commenced at the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, on November 22, 2021. While inaugurating the training course, Director General of the Academy Mr. Hayat Ali Shah welcomed the participants at the Academy.

DG of the Academy stated, “Police is an important player of our criminal justice system. Police must be well-equipped to perform their function well. This is the second training course that the FJA has designed for professional excellence of ASPs under “Professional Exchange Program” and we are optimistic about its effective outcomes.”

A total of 26 ASPs are undergoing this one weeklong training at the Academy in which they will be imparted training in subjects like “Critical Thinking”, “Evidence – The Judges Perspective”, “Criminal Investigation The Legal Dynamics”, “Understanding Land Revenue Records”, “Overview of the Cr.

PC”, ““Preventive Powers of the Police”, “Human Rights and Gender Investigation”, among others. “Syndicate Discussions” on “Criminal Justice Coordination Framework”, “Syndicate Presentations”, Visit to the Supreme Court of Pakistan also part and parcel of this training course.

