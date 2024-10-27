Islamabad: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam, marked the 77th anniversary of Kashmir Black Day with a strong condemnation of India’s actions in Jammu and Kashmir. On October 27, 1947, India deployed its army in the region, initiating a conflict that continues to affect the lives of Kashmiri people today.
According to Kashmir Media Service, at a press conference, Engr Amir Muqam, alongside senior leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter and Anwar ul Haq Chaudhry, Parliamentary Secretary of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination. Muqam criticized India’s long-standing occupation as a severe violation of human rights and called on the international community to support a resolution in line with the United Nations Security Council’s decisions.
Throughout his address, Muqam emphasized the Pakistani government’s commitment under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to advocate for the Kashmir issue at international forums, including the United Nations General Assembly. He highlighted ongoing human rights abuses in the region, such as harassment, arbitrary detentions, and extrajudicial killings, urging global leaders to press India to halt these violations and respect the Kashmiri people’s rights as outlined by relevant UN resolutions.
Muqam also outlined activities planned for the observance of Black Day on October 27, from public walks to seminars aimed at raising awareness of the plight of Kashmiris. These events, he noted, would reinforce Pakistan’s unified stance on the Kashmir issue and its unwavering support for a peaceful resolution through a UN-mandated plebiscite.
The commemoration of Kashmir Black Day serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by Kashmiris and Pakistan’s dedication to advocating for their cause on the global stage.
