Islamabad: Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, expressed strong condemnation of a recent attack on a police check post in Peshawar, where Constable Saeed was killed in the line of duty.
According to Press Information Department, Minister Naqvi offered heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyred constable and praised the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of Constable Saeed. He remarked on the persistent courage of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in their ongoing battle against terrorism and reassured the nation of its united front in combating terrorism at all levels.
The minister’s statements highlight the continuous threats faced by law enforcement in Pakistan, emphasizing the significant sacrifices made by police forces in maintaining security and order.
