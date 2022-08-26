Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chairs Donors’ Conference for Flood Relief Assistance in Islamabad today 

Islamabad, August 25, 2022 (PPI-OT):In view of the devastation caused by unprecedented rains and floods in Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the honourable Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, chaired the Donor’s Conference for Flood Relief to mobilize assistance for relief, rehabilitation and restoration of damages caused by flash floods across the country in Ministry of Economic Affairs in Islamabad today.

The Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif joined the conference to meet the Donors and address them on the current flood situation in the country. Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Mr. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Senator Sherry Rehman, Federal Minister for Climate Change also attended the meeting.

While addressing to the donors, Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the unprecedented rainfall and flash floods that Pakistan is facing since June of this year due to severe effects of Climate Change. He apprised the donors that Sindh and Balochistan province of Pakistan are most severely affected with six monsoon spells till date.

The country has declared this calamity an emergency in Pakistan. Furthermore, he highlighted the need of urgent rehabilitation, restoration and reconstruction of homes, schools, dispensaries, highways, railway lines, crops, communication networks, water supply and sanitation system, and sustenance and livelihood.

Minister appreciated that International community has always reached out in times of humanitarian crisis in the country and requested the donors to respond to this emerging crisis in three phases of relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

He further stressed that immediate relief is the urgent need of the hour, rehabilitation and reconstruction would take place in second and third phase. On the appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, International Organizations and Financial Institutions announced an immediate aid of more than 500 million dollars for the flood victims.

While giving his key note address, Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif apprised the donor about the current devastating situation of the country. He informed the International Partners about the food disasters across the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan. “There is a state of emergency in the country due to historic rains and floods” said the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He further stated that rescue and relief operations are facing difficulties due to washing away of communication network including roads, bridges and land routes and requested the donors to provide immediate flood relief assistance. The representatives of International Organizations expressed full confidence in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s immediate rehabilitation measures for the flood victims.

Prime Minister welcomed the initiative of International Institutions to help Pakistan in this calamity. On directions of the honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan given on 30th July, 2022, the Ministry of Economic Affairs was directed to immediately approach the UN agencies and international development partners for immediate assistance and funding for relief, rehabilitation and restoration of infrastructure in view of the large-scale losses caused by flash floods and heavy rains in all the provinces.

On account of the large-scale losses caused by flash floods and heavy rains, numerous meetings were conducted by EAD to mobilize assistance for relief, rehabilitation and restoration. The first meeting was held on 1st of August at EAD with NDMA, PDMAs and selected development partners to discuss the need assessments and direct the responsibilities to the concerned authorities. The Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund was directed to be established by NDMA on the directions of Cabinet on a meeting held on 4th of August.

Following to that, Second-meeting of the Flood Relief Committee was held on 12th of August to discuss the matters related to Balochistan Floods. Similarly, number of meetings were held with development partners by EAD NDMA and MoFA for humanitarian and financial flood relief assistance.

The Donors’ Conference was attended by donors including representatives from World Bank, Asian Development Bank, World Health Organization, Embassy of Belgium, European Union, UNRCO, WFP, UNHABITAT, Embassy of Peoples Republic of China, UNHCR, IOM, UNIDO, AIIB, French Development Agency, DANIDA, AICS Italy, USAID, KFW, GIZ, FAO, IFAD, Embassy of Sweden, FCDO – UK, ILO, UNESCO, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, and JICA.

The Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs moderated the meeting and expressed gratitude to the donors for showing concern and agreeing on providing assistance to Pakistan. He further stated that on directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, a Steering Committee is to be constituted that should meet on daily basis in the premises of NDMA to examine and evaluate the situation and work in coordination of other organizations as well.

On his concluding remarks, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the International Community for always reaching out to Pakistan in times of humanitarian crisis. He further extended invitation to the donors to visit the affected areas to see on ground situation. The meeting ended with the assurance of development partners to provide full assistance for immediate relief, rehabilitation and restoration caused by flash floods and heavy rains.

