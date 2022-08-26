Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Miftah Ismail held a meeting with delegation of Asian Development Bank headed by Country Director Mr. Yong Ye at Finance Division, today 

Islamabad, August 25, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha and senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting. Finance Minister Mr. Miftah Ismail appreciated ADB for being development partner and valued the support of ADB for carrying out various development-oriented projects in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister shared that present government is keenly working on all inclusive and sustainable development programs through structural reforms and ADB has always proved itself an effective partner in this regard.

The Finance Minister, further apprised the ADB delegation of devastation situation caused by floods in the country. The delegation of Asian Development Bank briefed the Finance Minister about various aspects of the BRACE (Building Resilience with Active Countercyclical Expenditures) program.

They shared that various initiatives are being undertaken to minimize and mitigate the agonies of people impacted by flood in various regions of Pakistan. The Finance Minister expressed gratitude to ADB delegation for their continuous collaboration and assured them of full cooperation for the speedy implementation of the ongoing programs.

For more information, contact:

Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department (PID)

Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324

Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326

Email: piopid@gmail.com

Website: www.pid.gov.pk