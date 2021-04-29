Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin presides over a meeting on tariff rationalization

Islamabad, April 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, presided over a meeting on tariff rationalization at the Finance Division today. Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, SAPM on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Chairman FBR, Special Secretary Commerce, Secretary M/o Industries and Production, Member Customs and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

The Ministry of Commerce made a detailed presentation on current tariff structure and updated the Finance Minister on tariff rationalization measures and its role in enhancing economic activities in the country. The Finance Minister stated that tariff rationalization is a pressing need of the time. Rationalizing tariff structure must aim at broadening and strengthening Industrial base and contribute towards overall economic growth. A dynamic tariff structure is vital for export-led industrialization and improves competitiveness of domestic industry, he added.

