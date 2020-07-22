Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque in a meeting with Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur

July 21, 2020

Islamabad, July 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur met here on Monday and discussed issues of digital networking in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Ali Amin Gandapur apprised Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque about the difficulties being faced by residents of Azad Kashmir and GB regarding internet and mobile phone networks.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque told Ali Amin Gandapur that despite limited funds Ministry of IT is making full efforts for providing digital services in Azad Kashmir and GB like other parts of the country. Number of projects are in final phases relating to provision of digital services in Azad Kashmir and GB and afterwards problems of the people of these areas will resolve, he added.

The Federal Minister for IT told that 92 communication towers in GB are being transferred from 2G to 4G technology. Likewise 65 towers are being installed on Karakorum Highway after which networking issues of surrounding areas be addressed, he said. Syed Amin Ul Haque said that IT Park and community centre will be inaugurated in GB in next few days that will connect the masses of these areas to digital world.

Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur appreciated the projects of Ministry of IT and said that a joint strategy will be formulated against negative propaganda. Federation will also be asked regarding the provision of funds to facilitate people of Azad Kashmir and GB, he said. Earlier, Special Communication Organization (SCO) gave briefing regarding networking in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

