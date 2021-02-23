Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research called on by Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Saud Bin Abdul Rehman Al-Thani in minister’s office

Islamabad, February 23, 2021 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, was called on by Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Saud Bin Abdul Rehman Al-Thani in the Minister’s office today. His Excellency and the minister were joined by their spouses. His Excellency’s wife who worked in the Qatar foundation stressed on the importance of quality education to ensure a secure future for the world. She also pointed out initiatives taken out by the Qatari’s government to provide quality education. The minister pointed out the importance of language and the youth being synchronised with their cultural roots.

His Excellency showed keen interest in planning to invest in the Karachi port and the Gwadar port in the coming future. The minister and his Excellency deliberated upon research in the agricultural field in both Qatar and Pakistan. The minister also suggested an exchange program for Qatari students to study in the agricultural research institutions of Pakistan. Both dignitaries decided that the relationship between Qatar and Pakistan is very cordial and should be further strengthened.

