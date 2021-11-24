Islamabad, November 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar addressed a “National Workshop on Balochistan” here in Islamabad on Monday. In the National workshop, the Minister talked about “Pakistan’s Future Trajectory and Development Projects”.

The workshop was attended by SAPM CPEC Affairs, Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Kanwal Shauzab, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Planning, Additional Secretary, and Advisor Maritime Affairs. Various segments of society including politicians and notables of Balochistan regardless of the social and political affiliations attended the workshop which aimed at enabling the exchange of perspectives amongst participants through the lens of Balochistan.

Addressing the Workshop, Federal Minister Asad Umar said that the Federal Government is committed to providing maximum share in federal resources to Balochistan for its speedy development and bringing it on par with other provinces in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asad Umar said that it was the prime minister’s vision that the state should give priority to the development of the most backward areas of the country and therefore special development packages have been announced for Southern Balochistan, GB, and 14 Priority Districts of Sindh along with Karachi Transformation Plan.

While highlighting the Southern Balochistan Development Package, he said that consisting of 199 projects, the total cost of the Package is 601 Billion which focuses on providing employment opportunities, health and education facilities, and digital connectivity to the Balochistan region. He said that digital Balochistan would significantly contribute to employment generation for the people of the region.

The SAPM on CPEC Affairs later briefed the participants on projects being executed under CPEC initiatives and said that substantial work is being done to uplift the Balochistan region. The development of Balochistan shall not only connect it with the other provinces but it would pave the way for regional connectivity.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives

“P” Block, Pakistan Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9209442

Fax: +92-51-9201777

Email: webmanager@pc.gov.pk

Website: https://www.pc.gov.pk/