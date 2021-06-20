Federal Minister for Science and Technology to PSQCA-Complex, Karachi

Karachi, June 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):The Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz during his visit to PSQCA appreciated the efforts made by PSQCA in respect of automation of their services for importers and exporters and local manufacturers for ease of doing business. He advised to devise the database system and should link it with Customs and integrated with each other, tracking and timelines may also be included. Secondly, outsourcing of inspections, samples collection and testing of some mandatory products as a Pilot Project, he directed to do the needful in this regard on priority. He further directed that under National Single Window (NSW), the WEBOC system will be started from 31st August, 2021. The PSQCA Automation system will start simultaneously.

As far as four wheelers auto vehicle is concerned, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology told that the government is much concerned with the non-availability of safety features in four wheelers. However, he directed PSQCA to formulate Pakistan Standards on Four Wheelers according to international standards and safety features. Earlier, Director General, PSQCA, Dr. Abdul Aleem Memon briefed about PSQCA activities through PowerPoint presentation to the Federal Minister for Science and Technology.

