Federal Minister Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar represents country at World Bank Group virtual meeting on Human Capital Ministerial Conclave

Islamabad, April 05, 2021 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar represented the country at World Bank Group meeting on Human Capital Ministerial Conclave held virtually in this afternoon. The theme of meeting is creating Green, Resilient and Inclusive Recovery of Economy after Pandemic. The spring meeting includes Ministers and government officials from 80 countries to share views/narratives that will improve the human capital of the world after Pandemic. In his remarks, Honourable Minister stated that Pakistan is one of the first “Early Adopters of Human Capital Project”.

He highlighted the country’s initial response to combat COVID19 crisis remained strong and robust and well recognized by the international community. He said that the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan put up an economic stimulus package of USD 8 billion which helped to save lives and livelihoods, as result of this, our economy contracted by only 0.4% as compared to global contraction of 3.5%. While highlighting the GoP’s climate initiatives, he said that the government had launched 10-Billion Tree Tsunami Project, Eco-system Restoration Initiatives, Recharge Pakistan, and Clean and Green Pakistan Movement to curb climate change and its environmental impacts.

The Minister also underlined the a comprehensive poverty alleviation program Ehsaas, which is another major social protection plan of the incumbent government to protect the vulnerable segments from the economic shocks of the Pandemic. He said that Ehsaas Program also included Tahaffuz, Kamyab Jawan, Livelihoods interventions for poor farmers and women, and graduation programs to support youth and agricultural sector through micro-financing and micro-credits. At the conclusion, the Minister called for enhanced support of international community to fight against the socioeconomic challenges in time of Pandemic. He said that additional financial resources would help to create fiscal space to invest more in human capital.

