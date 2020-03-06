National

Federal Secretary of Human Rights participates in Thought Leader Summit 2020

March 6, 2020

Islamabad, March 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Secretary of Human Rights Ms. Rabiya Javeri Agha participates in Thought Leader Summit 2020 in Islamabad. She discussed the importance of embedding equality, diversity and inclusion in Pakistan. The summit is organised by British Council.

 

