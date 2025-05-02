Marking Labour Day, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Chairman Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui warned that Pakistan’s feudal and capitalist political structure continues to suppress workers, farmers, and labourers-groups he termed the ‘backbone’ of the country’s economy and society.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Dr. Siddiqui said that the protection of workers’ rights is vital for the country’s stability, and called for the implementation of International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, particularly those guaranteeing the right to unionise and prohibiting forced labour.
He lamented that while international labour standards have helped improve working conditions in many parts of the world, Pakistan’s ‘so-called democracy’ remains dominated by entrenched feudal and capitalist forces that perpetuate social and economic inequality. ‘From factories to fields, classrooms to kitchens, workers continue to face exploitation under a system that thrives on discrimination,’ he noted.
Dr. Siddiqui accused the elite of creating artificial divisions in society based on class, race, and religion to maintain control over national resources. ‘The powerful have used these divisions to exploit workers and deny them access to opportunity and dignity,’ he remarked.
Emphasising the role of workers in driving national progress, he described them as ‘the crown jewel of Pakistan’ whose labour sustains the economy. ‘The dream of an equitable society cannot be realised until social justice becomes a shared national goal,’ he added.
Calling for a collective struggle for equal rights, dignity, and access to the necessities of life for all citizens, Dr. Siddiqui reiterated MQM’s commitment to standing with Pakistan’s working class.