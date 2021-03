Islamabad, March 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): Federal Investigation Agency has arrested seven people involved in artificial shortage and price hikes of sugar.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post FIA arrests 7 for alleged involvement in sugar price hike appeared first on Official News Pakistan.