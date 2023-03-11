FIA offloads passenger from KSA-bound flight at Lahore Airport

Lahore: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration team, in an operation at Lahore airport, offloaded a passenger travelling to Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The FIA team, on searching Rana Tehseen, recovered bogus visas for South Africa and other documents. Tehseen is a resident of Sialkot.

The preliminary investigation suggested that the accused got tickets and visas from two different agents after paying Rs1.2 million. Both agents were in contact with the accused through an international WhatsApp number. Rana Tehseen was travelling to Saudi Arabia through flight SV-735. The accused has been shifted to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore for further investigation, said an FIA spokesperson.