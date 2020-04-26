FIA’s cybercrime cell asked to investigate alleged viral audio on social media: Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

April 26, 2020

Karachi, April 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Sunday that the Sindh government has written a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime cell to investigate the alleged viral audio on social media in which the members of the business community were blaming the Sindh Minister as well as him for seeking bribe.

The minister said in statement that the FIA’s cybercrime cell had been asked to expose the characters who were making baseless allegations against the Sindh government. He hoped that soon these wicked people would be exposed and the truth would come out to the people.

In a statement, the minister termed the viral verbal excerpt of the members of the business community against the Sindh government, particularly Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah as unsubstantiated. Shah also described it as a conspiracy of those who were upset and angry over the praise the Sindh government, especially the Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had been receiving from across the world on his timely actions taken to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in the province.

He said it was shameful to conspire like that at a time when the provincial government was battling a dangerous pandemic like the Coronavirus. Shah said that members of the business community and industrialists themselves had termed the audio as baseless and unsubstantiated.

The minister said that some miscreants did not like the pro-people policies of the Sindh government. He said that the conspiratorial elements might say whatever they wanted, at this moment in time the focus of the Sindh government was on saving the lives of the people.

Shah said that Sindh government does not care about such miscreants and it would keep on take all necessary steps for the health and lives of the people. The minister said that since February 26, an attempt were being made to somehow disturb the Sindh government and divert it from serving the people. He said that just as these elements had failed in their conspiracies before, this time too they would fail miserably.

Shah said that the conspiratorial elements were very upset with the positive attitude of the people towards the Sindh government. The provincial Information Minister said that it was their jealousy that kept forcing them to resort to clever tactics to discredit the Sindh government.

“At a time when the country is facing a pandemic like the coronavirus, all these heinous acts are beyond comprehension,” he said. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah urged the people not to listen to these miscreants and to be cautious as the only way they could keep themselves safe from getting affected by Coronavirus was precautions. The provincial information minister also requested members of the business community not to listen to anyone, adding that, Sindh government was well aware of their problems and soon all of their problems would be resolved.

