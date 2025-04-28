A conflict ensued between two groups at the DHQ Hospital in Okara, resulting in the arrest of suspects involved in the shooting. Acting on the DPO’s notice, the police promptly took action and arrested the suspects Allah Ditta, Ghulam Haider, and Hanif, recovering weapons from them.
The SP Investigation arrived at the scene, and treatment is ongoing for the injured, Ali Raza and Ghulam Dastgir, who are reported to be out of danger. Both parties are from 39 Three-R, and the incident began during a medical examination at the hospital.
The police have initiated further legal proceedings. They stated that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands, and there will be no compromise on the safety of citizens’ lives and property.