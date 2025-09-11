Complete love and devotion to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the foundation of the Islamic faith. This was emphasized in the events organized in Azad Kashmir on the occasion of Finality of Prophethood and Protection of the Prophet’s Honor Day. The greatness and glory of the last Prophet (PBUH) and his mercy and blessings for humanity were highlighted on this occasion. Speakers emphasized that all prophets, companions, and righteous people of the Muslim Ummah will continue to benefit from his prophethood until the Day of Judgment.
President of Ittehad Tanzeemat Madaris Deeniya Azad Kashmir, Maulana Qazi Mahmud-ul-Hassan Ashraf, while addressing a seminar at Muzaffarabad Central Press Club, praised the Azad Kashmir Prime Minister’s decision to officially declare September 7 as Finality of Prophethood Day. He emphasized the importance of believing in the finality of prophethood and declared those who deny it as enemies of Islam and Pakistan. He demanded that all high-ranking government officials be required to take an oath affirming their belief in the finality of prophethood. He also accused these groups of conspiring, with the support of foreign powers, to undermine the confidence of the Pakistan Army and the public. Ashraf demanded strict enforcement of the laws protecting the finality of prophethood and the honor of the Prophet (PBUH), including a ban on the use of certain Islamic phrases by those who deny this fundamental belief.
Meanwhile, other religious leaders, including Mufti Muhammad Akhtar and Maulana Qazi Manzoor-ul-Hassan of Sawad Azam Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat Azad Kashmir, expressed concern over potential religious discord in the region, especially in light of recent events like Operation Banaan-e-Marsus. They pointed to alleged attempts to fuel conflict through provocative statements and emphasized the need for government action against such instigations. Growing concerns were also expressed about increasing terrorist activities in Azad Kashmir, resulting in calls for effective counter-terrorism measures. The leaders praised the Pakistan Army’s efforts against terrorism and called for national unity in support of these efforts.