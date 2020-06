Finance Adviser presents copy of Economic Survey to Prime Minister

June 11, 2020

Islamabad, June 11, 2020 (PPI-OT):Finance Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday and presented him a copy of Economic Survey 2019-20.

