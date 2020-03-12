Finance Division denies any cut in Public Sector Development Programme

March 12, 2020

Islamabad, March 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Ministry of Finance has denied a news report published in a section of the press suggesting and insinuating an Rs 100 billion cut in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year as per briefing by the Finance Secretary to the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue the other day.

The Finance Division strongly denies and rebuts this news report as the Secretary Finance never stated at any point during his presentation to the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue that there could be cut in the federal development programme this year, said an official statement issued by the Finance Division today. The statement asserted that the Finance Division has actually facilitated maximum and speedy disbursements for the year and there is no cut planned or suggested in the development spending for the current fiscal year. The Finance Division has always provided full support to Planning Division to ensure timely expenditure, said the statement.

For more information, contact:

Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department (PID)

Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324

Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326

Email: piopid@gmail.com

Website: www.pid.gov.pk

Related Posts