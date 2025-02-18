Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, took part in a prestigious head table luncheon at the Emerging Markets Conference 2025 in AlUla, Saudi Arabia.
Invited by Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister, the event highlighted Pakistan’s active role in shaping global economic policies and building international collaborations.
According to a statement by the Press Information Department, the luncheon featured high-level attendees including IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Bahrain’s Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Finance Abdulmuhsen Alkhalaf.
Minister Aurangzeb’s participation signifies Pakistan’s strategic efforts to engage with key economic leaders and contribute to discussions on emerging market dynamics.