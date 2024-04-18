Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has ruled out any further significant rupee devaluation ahead of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking at a roundtable meeting with Bloomberg team in Washington, he said there is no reason for rupee devaluation as Pakistan has solid foreign-exchange reserves, stable currency, rising remittances and steady exports, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

The Minister said the government is focusing on bolstering industries, agriculture and information technology sector to push the national growth above four percent in the coming years.