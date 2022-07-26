Finance Ministry gives nod for disbursement of loans under MPMG Scheme 

Islamabad, July 26, 2022 (PPI-OT):Finance Division has allowed resumption of disbursements to already approved cases under Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Scheme. In a tweet, Ministry of Finance said banks have been asked to reduce their spread over Karachi Interbank Offered Rate.

