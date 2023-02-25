Finance Ministry rejects rumours about Govt’s instructions to stop payment of pay, pension

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has rejected as completely false the rumours that the government has instructed to stop payment of pay and pension due to the current economic crunch and the country’s deteriorating financial condition.

In a statement on Saturday, the Finance Ministry said no such instructions have been given. The statement further stated that the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) has confirmed that pay and pension have already been processed and will be paid on time. Further, other payments are being processed as per routine.

Some media reports on Saturday had claimed that due to the current economic crunch and the country’s deteriorating financial condition, the Ministry of Finance and Revenue instructed AGPR to cease the clearing of bills, including salaries. The reports had added that the Finance Ministry also directed to halt the clearings of attached departments until further notice.