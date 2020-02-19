FIR against social media users filed amid gag on internet in IOK

February 18, 2020

Srinagar, February 18, 2020 (PPI-OT):In occupied Kashmir, police registered cases against Kashmiri youth on the ridiculous charge of using social media amid almost complete ban on broadband and mobile phone Internet since August 5, last year.

A police statement issued in Srinagar while confirming the registration of cases said, “Taking serious note of misuse of social media, the Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone registered FIR against various social media users who defied the government orders and misused the social media platforms.”

The authorities announced to restore 2G Internet a few days ago, but reversed its decision on January 14, 2020, officially banning all social media sites. “Amid gag on Internet, the registration of cases on the charge of social media use is ridiculous,” said a student in Srinagar. It is worth mentioning here that broadband internet continues to remain suspended amid the ongoing military lockdown, which entered 198th consecutive day, today.

