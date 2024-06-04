Many fire incidents in the past 24 hours have devastated vast tracts of forest land and urban areas across six districts in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the forest officials said.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report Tuesday, no casualties and injuries have been reported so far during any of the fire incidents, which were reported in Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri, Kathua, and Poonch districts of IIOJK, they added.
In Poonch district, a blaze, which spread from across the Line of Control (LoC), triggered multiple mine explosions along the Salotri forward area, the officials said.
Despite the high intensity, the fire was controlled without any loss of life, they added.