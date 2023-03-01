Fire guts chemical factory in Karachi

KARACHI: A fire gutted chemical factory in Karachi on late Tuesday night, reducing valuables worth millions of rupees to ashes.

According to details, the fire broke out in a chemical factory located in Ghani Chowrangi Site area of Karachi. The blaze engulfed the entire factory building. At least six fire brigade vehicles and two bowsers rushed to the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of three hours. The cause of fire could not be known yet. According to rescue sources, no casualty was reported in the incident. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.