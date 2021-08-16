Fire Protection Association poll held

KARACHI: The Fire Protection Association of Pakistan (FPAP) 2021 elections were held at the Training Institute, Red Crescent, Clifton, Karachi. According to a statement issued today, the Election Commission announced Kanwar Waseem as President and Muhammad Arif Khan as General Secretary based on the majority of votes cast in transparent elections.

Candidates for other seats were elected unopposed, including Khalid Nadeem, Mubeen Ahmad, and Arif Moen as Vice Presidents, Wajahatullah Khan as Joint Secretary, Sufyan Sheikh as Finance Secretary, and Engineer Shakeel Ahmed Khan as Communication Secretary. Based on the results of the votes cast, 12 of the 18 contestants for executive committee seats were elected. All the elected candidates took the oath and praised the Election Commission for holding transparent elections.

Addressing the members, the newly elected President of FPAP Kanwar Waseem lauded the performance of the former members of the board and expressed his determination that the new body would perform with more dedication and focus. He further said that everyone is at risk in the event of a fire, so everyone should at least have a basic knowledge of fire safety. “I hope that with the cooperation of all the members, FPAP will continue its humanitarian role by disseminating fire safety information on every platform,” added Waseem.