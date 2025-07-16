Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) first blind cricket tournament will commence on July 15th at the Captain Hussain Khan Shaheed Post Graduate College Ground in Rawalakot.
Teams of blind cricketers from across AJK will gather in Rawalakot for the games. The idea for this event came from Abdullah, a blind student from Rawalakot, currently studying at Poonch University.
Abdullah, himself a keen cricketer and tech-savvy, is proficient in using the internet and mobile phones. He also regularly attends Friday prayers at his local mosque. He was recently a prominent participant in a two-week advocacy campaign in Rawalakot, focused on employment opportunities for the blind.
Cricket enthusiasts from every corner of Kashmir who are blind are eagerly preparing to bring their respective squads to the competition.