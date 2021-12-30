First consignment of 1800 MT of wheat for Afghanistan being delivered today

Islamabad, December 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):The first consignment of 1800 metric tons of wheat as humanitarian assistance by Pakistan for the people of Afghanistan is being delivered on Thursday. The wheat is being delivered as part of five billion rupees worth of humanitarian aid announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The pledged aid includes 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters, and other supplies. The government also approved tariff and sales tax reductions on key Afghan exports to Pakistan. The first consignment of wheat would be handed over to Afghanistan at Torkham border today.

