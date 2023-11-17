First Lady calls for raising awareness about breast cancer to control fatal disease

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Begum Samina Alvi has called for raising awareness about the breast cancer to control the fatal disease.

She was addressing a function about Breast Cancer titled "Pink together Strong Forever 2023" here in Islamabad on Friday. She urged the women to adopt the habit of self-examination.

Samina Alvi expressed satisfaction over the progress made in spreading awareness about breast cancer over the past five years. She regretted over the non-availability of Breast Cancer Data Collection Center in the country.

She said work is needed in this sector so we would be able to present our case more effectively before the world. She also called for ensuring job quota for differently abled persons.

The First Lady reiterated the importance of creating a supportive work environment for individuals with disabilities in both government and private institutions.