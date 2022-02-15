First lady for spreading maximum awareness on breast cancer

ISLAMABAD: The First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi has reiterated the call for spreading maximum awareness regarding the breast cancer.

She was addressing a breast cancer awareness session organized here at Islamabad Model College for Girls on Tuesday. The First Lady said due to lack of awareness and late diagnosis of breast cancer, a large number of patients succumb to the disease.

She called upon all educational and medical institutes as well as media to join hands with the government for tackling the spread of breast cancer as Pakistan has highest fatality rate in Asia. She urged the women and girls to do self- examination and consult doctors at the earliest as early diagnosis offers maximum chances and even complete recovery from the disease.

The First Lady also underlined the need for more empowerment of women and inclusive environment for persons with disabilities saying these issues remained neglected in our country for long. Earlier, a medical expert gave a detailed briefing regarding the disease and stressed for its early diagnosis for better treatment and recovery.