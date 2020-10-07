First Lady: (Timely breast cancer diagnosis enhances chances of cure: Samina Alvi)

ISLAMABAD:First Lady Samina Alvi has said timely diagnosis of breast cancer enhances chances of cure.

She said this while visiting Federal Breast Cancer Screening Centre (FBSC) here on Wednesday, and reviewed arrangements about the ailment.

The First lady said FBSC is providing best facilities for timely diagnosis and treatment of the breast cancer. She emphasized on creating awareness about breast cancer through media and lady health workers. The First Lady emphasized for the establishment of better screening and treatment centers across the country.

She said the armed forces, NGOs and public sector organizations are working to provide free treatment to the poor families. She said doctors should focus on the treatment of low income class.

The First Lady asked the women to examine themselves every month and don’t shy to discuss the matters with health professionals. She said breast cancer is 99 percent curable if diagnosed at an early stage. She also interacted with survivors of breast cancer treated at FBSC.