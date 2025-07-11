First Lady of Pakistan Aseefa Bhutto Zardari today called for a renewed national commitment to the well-being, respect, and empowerment of every individual, particularly women, children, and adolescents.

In her message on World Population Day 2025, she stressed the importance of remembering the individuals behind the statistics – the mothers, offspring, and relatives who constitute the core of the nation. “Our concentration must remain on guaranteeing that every mother is well, every child is secure, and every family has the chance to flourish,” she said.

Pakistan continues to encounter significant obstacles in maternal wellness, child welfare, and adolescent enablement. The First Lady emphasized the pressing requirement for investments in family planning, education, social welfare programs, and reproductive healthcare services – the foundations of a robust and inclusive community. She stated that prioritizing the welfare of its citizens secures the nation”s future.

This year’s World Population Day theme, empowering young individuals to shape the families they desire in a just and promising world, holds particular significance for Pakistan, where the majority of the populace is under 30. The First Lady highlighted the significance of generating prospects for young individuals to live satisfying lives, free from prejudice, and equipped to make well-informed decisions.

Aseefa stated, “Our youth are not only our future, they are our present.’ She emphasized providing access to quality learning, comprehensive medical care, financial prospects, and a voice in choices that impact them. Empowering them is crucial to constructing a fair, peaceful, and sustainable Pakistan.

On this World Population Day, the First Lady reiterated her dedication to furthering the privileges and prosperity of all Pakistanis. She urged collaboration among stakeholders in government, civil society, and the private sector to strive towards a future where every life holds value and each generation is empowered. She invoked the words of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development in Cairo, ‘I dream of a Pakistan, of an Asia, of a world where every pregnancy is planned and every child conceived is nurtured, loved, educated, and supported.’