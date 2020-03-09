First meeting of Advisory Committee for 5G Planning in Pakistan held

March 9, 2020

Islamabad, March 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): First meeting of the Advisory Committee for 5G Planning in Pakistan (5G Pakistan Plan Committee) was held under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication at Ministry of IT. The meeting discussed the way forward, roadmap with timelines, and key challenges for the introduction of 5G technology in the country including current 4G networks, spectrum availability and pricing, infrastructure related issues like Right of Way, 5G device ecosystem, market need of relevant use cases and telecom taxation. The meeting also decided to form five sub working groups including National Broadband Plan, WG-1 on Spectrum, WG-2 on Regulations, WG-3 on Use cases and Applications and WG-4 on Infrastructure.

