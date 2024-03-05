First shipment of agricultural equipment arrives in Pakistan from China

ISLAMABAD: The first big shipment of agricultural equipment under the Green Pakistan initiative programme has reached Pakistan from China via Khunjerab Pass.

The Green Pakistan Initiative will bring innovation in country's irrigation system. The cargo includes 20 tractors, Drip Irrigation System, Hose Reel-based Irrigation System and Satellite and Drone Intelligent Control Platform.

Smart Agriculture Management platform and Smart Agriculture Internet of Things are also included in the cargo. The technology would also help improve industry of Pakistan.

The journey of this convoy commenced from China, covering a distance of 5800 kilometers. To reach the final destination in Cholistan, this convoy will travel an additional 1500 kilometers.

This initiative under the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) is expected to bring prosperity and development to Pakistan. The introduction of this new technology will also enhance the industrialization system in Pakistan.