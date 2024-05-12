﻿Five Afghan nationals offloaded at Peshawar airport

Five Afghan nationals were stopped from boarding an overseas flight bound for the UK due to fake passports, authorities said on Sunday.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration officials at Peshawar airport intercepted an Afghan woman and her four children who were attempting to travel with fraudulent documents. The passports, reportedly obtained through an agent, were flagged as counterfeit by the Afghan Consulate.

In a separate incident at Karachi airport, FIA authorities prevented a passenger, Tauseef Ahmed, from boarding an international flight after discovering fake travel papers. Ahmed was found in possession of a counterfeit visa for Japan.

FIA officials transferred Ahmed to the agency’s anti-human trafficking cell in Karachi for further investigation, a spokesperson confirmed.

At Multan airport, nine beggars posing as Umrah pilgrims were stopped before boarding a flight to Saudi Arabia. Authorities suspect they were attempting to use the pilgrimage as a cover for illegal activities.