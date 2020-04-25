Five children drown while bathing in a drain

April 26, 2020

Karachi:Five children drowned into a drain at Surjani Town of the megacity on Sunday.

Police and rescue sources that a group of children were bathing in a drain in Sector 7-A area of Surjani Town, where five children drowned.

The bodies were later recovered and shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The victims were identified as Aseed Ahmed, 9, his real brother Maqsood Ahmed, 13; Zubair, 14; Arman Tahir, 13, and Abdullah, 11.

DSP Admin West Zone Nasir Bukhari told media that only one child bathing with this group survived, who told about the incident to area people.

Related Posts