Five children injured in road accident

June 28, 2020

Quetta: A speedy vehicle critically injured five children playing on Road near Killi Din Muhammad area of Kala Thal on Sunday.

Levies sources said that the brake of a speedy vehicles failed and it hit and injured five children playing on the road in Killi Din Muhammad area of Kala Thal, district Duki.

The injured children were rushed to Civil Hospital Duki where after initial treatment, three critically injured children were referred to Quetta for further treatment.

The injured children were identified as Zahid Khan, Aziz Khan, Suhbat Khan, Jahangir Khan and Juhar Khan, caste Khetran residents of Killi Din Muhammad Kala Thal.

Related Posts