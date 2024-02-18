Five dead in Mohmand bus-car collision

MOHMAND: At least five people died and one sustained injuries in a collision between bus and car in tehsil Saafi Mohmand, according to a report on Sunday.

As per details, the incident occurred in tehsil Saafi of Mohmand district where a bus collided with a car and killed at least five whereas one other sustained injuries.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to the district headquarter hospital Ghalanai.

Earlier, a road crash between two buses at the Coastal Highway near Layari in Balochistan left three persons dead.

The road mishap took place last night at the spot of Layari Pore Nadi, when two buses carrying passengers head-on collided leaving three dead including drivers of the two vehicles. Seven passengers sustained serious injuries in the road accident.

Rescue officials shifted dead bodies and injured to Uthal Hospital. Five injured of the mishap later transferred to Karachi’s Civil Hospital.

Two deceased of the accident have been residents of Karachi, while the third deceased belonged to Balochistan’s Mashkay area, rescue officials said.

In a separate road accident, at least five passengers died when a speeding car rammed into a trailer parked alongside the road in Kot Addu, Punjab.

The resources sources said the ill-fated with five people was heading towards Kot Sultan, Layyah from Multan when the deadly accident took place. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital by the rescue authorities.