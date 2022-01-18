Five drug peddlers arrested 

Islamabad, January 17, 2022 (PPI-OT):Islamabad police on Saturday have arrested five drug-peddlers during its crackdown against drug-suppliers in the city, a police spokesman said. He said that, following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a massive anti-drug campaign has been launched in the city to curb the menace.

Following these directions, a police team under supervision of SP Saddar Tasawwar Iqbal headed by SHO Golra and team raided at different locations and arrested four drug-peddlers identified as Muhammad Shoukat, Jamshaid Kashif, Shoukat Khan and Junaid Kashif and recovered cache of hashish from their possession.

Meanwhile, a police team Shehzad town police stations headed by SHO Shehzad Town along with officials arrested a drug-peddler Raja Jahangir and recovered hashish. Cases have been registered against the accused, investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the police performance and further directed to intensify this crackdown on the whole city. “No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of the citizens”, he added. The IGP emphasized that citizens should also take part in this noble cause and inform any suspicious activity. “It’s our collective responsibility to curb this social evil from the city” the IGP informed.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Police

Data centre H-11, Admin Block,

Police Head Quarter, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9258371 Ext (160)

Fax: +92-51-4443180

Email: webmaster@islamabadpolice.gov.pk

Website: https://islamabadpolice.gov.pk