NAUNDERO:Five people were injured in Madeji over a petty dispute on Thursday.

According to details, Junejo and Memon communities disputed over theft of a hen on Junejo Chowk and both groups freely used cudgels and thrashed each other due to which Farman Memon, Umair Memon, Abdul Ghani Memon, Khalid Junejo and Zahid Junejo were injured.

All of them were rushed to Taluka Hospital in Madeji from where two injured Abdul Ghani Memon and Farman Memon were referred to Chandka Hospital in Larkana by the duty doctor as the healthcare facility has no emergency treatment facilities since its birth.

Both parties lodged reports against each other at Madeji police station who are probing the matter further.