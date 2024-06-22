Five brave soldiers of Pakistan, who were martyred in a land mine blast by terrorists in Kurram, have been laid to rest with full military honors in their native areas.
The martyrs include Havaldar Aqeel Ahmed Shaheed of Okara, Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer Shaheed of Poonch, Sepoy Anosh Rufun Shaheed of Attock, Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan Shaheed of Haripur and Sepoy Haroon William Shaheed of Islamabad.
A large number of senior serving officers and soldiers, families of martyrs and local people attended the funerals and burials of martyrs.
Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to eradicate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of the brave martyrs further reinforce this resolve.