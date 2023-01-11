Five muggers arrested, man killed in Karachi incidents

Karachi: Five alleged robbers were arrested in three police encounters in the provincial capital while a man was killed during a robbery in different incident in Karachi on Wednesday. According to police, three robbers were injured in crossfire with the police in Ittehad Town’s Gulshan Gazi area. Police claimed the arrested suspects have committed more than 200 acts of robbery and street crime.

In another encounter, police managed to arrest an injured robber in Shah Faisal Colony. While another robber was taken into custody in injured condition near Shah Latif Azeem Hotel. The injured suspects were shifted to different hospitals. Meanwhile, robbers killed a man during house robbery in Karachi’s Sarjani Town on Wednesday, police said.

Police said three robbers entered a house in late hours and tried to steal cash and valuables. Some family members awakened after hearing noises. The suspects got panicked and opened fire as a result one Salman suffered bullet wounds. The suspects fled after looting mobile phones and other items.

A police team reached the spot and found two empty shells besides pronouncing Salman dead. Police shifted the body for autopsy and launched investigation. As many five people have been killed during robbery incidents in the provincial metropolis in the last nine days or so.