Flash News – OKX Wallet Integrates into Nexus Mutual

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 13, 2023.

OKX Wallet integrates into Nexus Mutual

OKX is proud to announce that Nexus Mutual has successfully integrated the OKX Wallet into their dApp.

Nexus Mutual is a decentralized insurance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that allows its members to join and share risk for DeFi. Nexus Mutual gives its members the ability to buy coverage that protects against different types of risk. It also underwrites risk, assesses claims, and creates risk management businesses.

The Nexus Mutual platform is run entirely by its members who decide which claims are valid and have their decisions recorded and enforced by smart contracts. Claim payments are enforced by token-driven economic incentives, eliminating the need to place trust in an insurance company.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for education and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice.

