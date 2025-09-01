According to the latest data from the Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell, a high alert has been issued in Sindh due to rising river levels and flood concerns across the province.
Data released by the Sindh Irrigation Department at 1:00 am on Sunday morning showed a significant increase in water flow at major barrages.
At Guddu Barrage, the inflow reached 389,298 cusecs, while the outflow was recorded at 356,942 cusecs. At Sukkur Barrage, the inflow was 315,172 cusecs and the outflow was 260,512 cusecs.
At Kotri Barrage, authorities recorded an inflow of 262,668 cusecs and an outflow of 230,213 cusecs. Authorities are continuously monitoring the situation at these key locations.