Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, during a federal cabinet meeting, emphasized the collective national responsibility for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims. He pledged continued joint efforts in this endeavor.
Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the sincere and united cooperation of the federal government with provincial authorities during this difficult period. He also commended the significant services of the Pakistan Army in relief operations.
The Prime Minister’s statement underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for a coordinated national response to assist those affected by the floods. His words also serve as an acknowledgment of the ongoing intergovernmental and military efforts to mitigate the impact of the disaster.