Pasban Democratic Party Chairman Altaf Shakoor emphasized the need to make flood control measures a top national security priority. Addressing a monthly meeting with party leaders, Shakoor expressed grief over the devastation caused by recent floods and stressed that these events now constitute a grave national threat. He called for the immediate construction of new flood canals and dams across the country.
Pointing to the recurring impact of devastating floods, Shakoor stated that lessons from past disasters have not been learned. He argued that further losses should not be tolerated, and the nation should instead focus on its capacity to build necessary infrastructure. The chairman advocated for giving national mission status to the construction of small and medium-sized dams, flood canals, and diversion canals. He called for political consensus and prioritization in national planning.
Shakoor highlighted the paradox of water scarcity despite the presence of water resources, emphasizing that flood control through modern engineering is essential for survival and prosperity. He termed the Indus River both a lifeline and a threat, stating that it sustains agriculture while also periodically causing widespread destruction, as seen in the floods of 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2022. He said these events demonstrate the failure of the existing system.
Shakoor argued that the construction of new dams and reservoirs would directly protect the lives and property of millions living in flood-prone areas. He stressed that such infrastructure development is not a political slogan but a national necessity to prevent billions of rupees in losses that weaken the economy and society.
Shakoor explained that climate change is intensifying rainfall and glacial melt, making large reservoirs essential for storing excess water and ensuring its availability when needed. He cited the immense financial burden of floods, referencing the displacement of millions annually, damage to crops and livestock, and harm to infrastructure like roads, bridges, and railway lines. Shakoor concluded that investment in dams and flood canals will protect future generations.