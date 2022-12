Islamabad: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here in Islamabad on Friday.

The Foreign Minister briefed the Prime Minister about his recent visit to America and Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva next month. Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar were also present in the meeting.